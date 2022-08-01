Bangkok waits for Korat to step up after sensational Sunday band battle

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said this battle of the bands had been organised to not just strengthen ties between the two cities, but also for the young musicians to show off their talent.

“I think this is a good activity. I want to explain that this contest was not held to show who is superior. It’s an exhibition to strengthen ties, allow the youth to show their talent and for residents in the two cities to meet and exchange knowledge,” he said.

He added that Nakhon Ratchasima will organise a similar contest in exchange.