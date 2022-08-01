Thu, August 11, 2022

Bangkok waits for Korat to step up after sensational Sunday band battle

The battle between four school marching bands had some 4,000 spectators spellbound for about four hours at Bangkok’s Hua Mark Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Participating in the extravaganza were: Suthiwararam Concert & Marching Band and Wachirathamsatit Drum & Brass Corps from Bangkok, and Suranaree Witthaya Marching Band and Ratchasima Witthayalai Marching Band from Korat.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said this battle of the bands had been organised to not just strengthen ties between the two cities, but also for the young musicians to show off their talent.

“I think this is a good activity. I want to explain that this contest was not held to show who is superior. It’s an exhibition to strengthen ties, allow the youth to show their talent and for residents in the two cities to meet and exchange knowledge,” he said.

He added that Nakhon Ratchasima will organise a similar contest in exchange.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai said there was much excitement in the province when this battle of bands was announced.

“I think apart from strengthening ties between the two cities and building friendships among students and residents, this activity has also helped create happiness among residents of the two cities,” he said.

He added that this band battle is just the start of a wider exchange between the two cities in the future, such as music, culture and sports.

Wichian also said he is planning to invite Chadchart and Bangkok school marching bands for a second round in Nakhon Ratchasima.

