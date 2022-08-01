Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

One night in Chiang Mai can cost as little as 1 baht, but only until Aug 7

A hotel in Chiang Mai is taking an unusual route to attract customers – offering rooms at just 1 baht per night.

Harmonize Hotel’s deal, launched in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Robinhood application, has already gone viral on social media.

Travellers can book a room under the “Robinhood Travel Good Deals” offer for just 1 baht a night from August 1 to 7 with the code “CNX1”. The booking must be used before October 31.

The 77-room hotel on Chiang Mai-Lampang Road is also offering a 300-baht discount in its restaurant via the Robinhood campaign.

Saraswadee Asasapphakit, director of TAT’s northern region office, said TAT and Robinhood launched the “good deals” scheme to lure tourists back to Chiang Mai in the second half of the year. The aim is to boost the occupation rate of local hotels to at least 55 per cent.

Apart from the 1-baht room package at Harmonize Hotel, the campaign also offers up to 70 per cent discount at 45 other participating hotels in Chiang Mai for bookings between August 1 and 7.

Deals are limited to 200 per day and bookings must be used up before October 31.

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.