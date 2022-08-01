One night in Chiang Mai can cost as little as 1 baht, but only until Aug 7

Harmonize Hotel’s deal, launched in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Robinhood application, has already gone viral on social media.

Travellers can book a room under the “Robinhood Travel Good Deals” offer for just 1 baht a night from August 1 to 7 with the code “CNX1”. The booking must be used before October 31.

The 77-room hotel on Chiang Mai-Lampang Road is also offering a 300-baht discount in its restaurant via the Robinhood campaign.

Saraswadee Asasapphakit, director of TAT’s northern region office, said TAT and Robinhood launched the “good deals” scheme to lure tourists back to Chiang Mai in the second half of the year. The aim is to boost the occupation rate of local hotels to at least 55 per cent.

Apart from the 1-baht room package at Harmonize Hotel, the campaign also offers up to 70 per cent discount at 45 other participating hotels in Chiang Mai for bookings between August 1 and 7.

Deals are limited to 200 per day and bookings must be used up before October 31.