16 people in contact with Thailand’s 2nd monkeypox case test negative

He added that the department has also collected virus samples from confirmed monkeypox cases in Thailand to test the efficacy of smallpox vaccine stored by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO). It will also collect blood samples from volunteers who received smallpox vaccination between 1977 and 1979 to check whether they are protected against monkeypox.

"The experiment will be conducted on 10 people," said Supakit. He added that the results would take a while to come back.