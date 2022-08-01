AQUA joins with THR to launch 5-star addiction rehab in Chiang Mai

Shine Bunnag, acting president and director of AQUA, said the centre is a voluntary drug addiction rehab facility offering clients premier treatment and opportunities to return to society. The centre is designed to help reduce social problems and strengthen the country's stability.
Shine added that as part of this collaboration, AQUA has leased land and buildings in Mae Rim district to Thonburi Rehab Center (THR) Co Ltd to establish the medical rehab facility.
The 30-year lease, divided into three 10-year periods, is worth 2.4 billion baht and runs from September 1, 2022 to August 30, 2052. Shine is also CEO of Nation Group.
AQUA's managing director Chaipipat Kaewtrirat said the centre will officially open on August 9 with 20 rooms available in the first phase, increasing to 60 rooms by the end of this year before reaching its maximum capacity of 120 rooms in the first quarter of 2023.
Prof Emeritus Dr Pornchai Matangkasombut, THR's chairman, said the collaboration aims to help domestic and international clients quit and fully recover from drug addiction.
The rehab centre will also treat other addictions and disorders, such as sex addiction and alcoholism, he added.
Its fundamental treatment plan is based on the Minnesota Model of addiction treatment, which is known for its effectiveness in helping people to recover from addiction and reclaim their lives. However, each treatment programme will have a unique design tailored to the patient’s mental state, habits, preferences and personal aptitudes.
Dr Pornchai said the programme will cost around US$14,000 per person per month, with a three-year follow-up treatment period. By comparison, similar programmes in other countries cost around $30,000.
THR Group intends to open three more rehabilitation centres this year in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Chonburi. The Pathum Thani centre will open in August, while the other two are scheduled to open in November. THR also aims to open 17 rehabilitation centres across the country within the next 3-5 years.
Published : August 01, 2022
By : Nongluck Ajanapanya
