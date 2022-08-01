AQUA joins with THR to launch 5-star addiction rehab in Chiang Mai

Shine Bunnag, acting president and director of AQUA, said the centre is a voluntary drug addiction rehab facility offering clients premier treatment and opportunities to return to society. The centre is designed to help reduce social problems and strengthen the country's stability.

Shine added that as part of this collaboration, AQUA has leased land and buildings in Mae Rim district to Thonburi Rehab Center (THR) Co Ltd to establish the medical rehab facility.

The 30-year lease, divided into three 10-year periods, is worth 2.4 billion baht and runs from September 1, 2022 to August 30, 2052. Shine is also CEO of Nation Group.