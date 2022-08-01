Thu, August 11, 2022

Armed Forces, top courts pass integrity, transparency test

All Armed Forces agencies passed the integrity and transparency assessment (ITA) of the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission for the fiscal 2022 year.

The NACC Office on Monday released the results of its ITA assessment of public agencies and organisations.

The results showed that the Royal Thai Air Force, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy and the Supreme Command passed the criteria of 85 ITA points.

The office said eight agencies of the Defence Ministry, including the Defence Permanent Secretariat, took part in the assessment and all passed the criteria. The eight agencies earned average ITA points of 94.91.

The office said 8,303 agencies took part in the ITA assessment this year and over 1.3 million public members and state officials took part in the evaluation of the agencies’ ITA assessment.

The evaluated agencies got an average ITA score of 87.57 points, compared to 81.25 points last year.

The office said 5,855 agencies, or 70.52 per cent, passed the 85-point criteria while 2,448 agencies, or 29.48 per cent, failed to earn up to 85 points.

The office noted that the anti-corruption master plan requires up to 80 per cent of all evaluated agencies to pass the 85-point criteria.

The office said the three main courts – the Central Administrative Court, the Court of Justice and the Constitutional Court – passed the assessment with an average score of 90.06 per cent.

The Office of the Attorney-General also passed the assessment with a score of 92.40 points.

All three agencies of Parliament – the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, the Senate Secretariat and the House Secretariat – also passed the assessment with an average score of 95.55 per cent.

The Defence, Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Sports, Social Development and Human Security, and the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ministries and all their evaluated agencies passed the assessment.

The office said nine provinces were found to have fewer than half of their evaluated agencies pass the assessment. They were Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phichit, Mahasarakham, Ratchaburi, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

