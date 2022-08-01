TDRI warns of adverse impact from True-DTAC merger

“If a merger is allowed, online retailers and people will have to pay more for mobile services, resulting in a decline in their savings," said TDRI president Somkiat Tangkitvanich.
He said the mobile service charge would increase by 5-6 per cent if there are three mobile operators, but would be hiked by 20-30 per cent if there are only two operators.
"Hence, reducing even one mobile operator in the market affects consumers," he said, adding that this also raises the issue of market monopoly.
Separately, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s board is expected to hold a meeting to consider the merger deal between the two telecom giants on August 10.
Published : August 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
