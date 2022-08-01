Don Mueang airport launches taxi drop lanes to reduce congestion

Disabled or wheelchair taxi passengers can still go to the drop-off point for private cars in front of Gate 12 on the third floor, the airport added.

Airport deputy director Ronakorn Chalermsaenyakorn said the new lanes would ensure taxis left quickly instead of slowing down to look for more fares after delivering passengers to the third floor.

Ronakorn said the measure was needed because about 50 per cent of travellers arrived at the airport by taxi, generating traffic of between 500 and 1,000 taxis per day.