Don Mueang airport launches taxi drop lanes to reduce congestion

Taxis can now stop in front of the domestic terminal building without driving up to the departures entrance on the third floor. Escalators will ferry the dropped passengers up to departures.
Disabled or wheelchair taxi passengers can still go to the drop-off point for private cars in front of Gate 12 on the third floor, the airport added.
Airport deputy director Ronakorn Chalermsaenyakorn said the new lanes would ensure taxis left quickly instead of slowing down to look for more fares after delivering passengers to the third floor.
Ronakorn said the measure was needed because about 50 per cent of travellers arrived at the airport by taxi, generating traffic of between 500 and 1,000 taxis per day.
He said congestion at the drop-off point on the third floor was causing lines of vehicles to spill on to Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.
Published : August 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
