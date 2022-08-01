Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Don Mueang airport launches taxi drop lanes to reduce congestion

Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport on Monday opened two lanes for taxis to drop passengers in a bid to reduce traffic congestion.

Taxis can now stop in front of the domestic terminal building without driving up to the departures entrance on the third floor. Escalators will ferry the dropped passengers up to departures.

Disabled or wheelchair taxi passengers can still go to the drop-off point for private cars in front of Gate 12 on the third floor, the airport added.

Airport deputy director Ronakorn Chalermsaenyakorn said the new lanes would ensure taxis left quickly instead of slowing down to look for more fares after delivering passengers to the third floor.

Ronakorn said the measure was needed because about 50 per cent of travellers arrived at the airport by taxi, generating traffic of between 500 and 1,000 taxis per day.

 

Don Mueang airport launches taxi drop lanes to reduce congestion He said congestion at the drop-off point on the third floor was causing lines of vehicles to spill on to Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road. Don Mueang airport launches taxi drop lanes to reduce congestion

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.