MRTA opens Orange Line bid envelopes despite threat of lawsuit

Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) participated in the first round of bidding, which was cancelled, but boycotted the second round, alleging that its terms of reference (TOR) and request for proposal (RFP) favoured a particular bidder and were designed to thwart BTSC’s bid.

BTSC last week announced it had filed a lawsuit challenging the TOR and RFP with the Central Administrative Court and a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation.

BTSC earlier won two cases against the MRTA – for unlawfully cancelling the first round of bidding and unlawfully changing the TOR.