Doctor warns of drug resistance if Covid antivirals used wrongly

The government recently gave private hospitals and clinics the go-ahead to prescribe the antiviral Molnupiravir to patients suffering from severe Covid-19 symptoms.

However, Opas said that though the antivirals ease symptoms fast, they can have a negative impact in the long term if used improperly.

“Antiviral drugs should only be taken when prescribed by a physician because improper use can create drug resistance,” he said.

As for President Joe Biden developing a “rebound” Covid-19 infection last week after taking the antiviral Paxlovid, Opas said this was possibly because of drug resistance. He explained that drug resistance stops the antiviral from removing all the virus from the body.

Biden first contracted the virus on July 21 but developed mild symptoms. However, after testing negative for three days running, he tested positive again on July 30.