Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Russia’s Aeroflot to resume direct flights from Moscow-Phuket in Oct

  • in-focus
  • Russia’s Aeroflot to resume direct ...

Starting October 30, Russia’s national airline Aeroflot will resume daily direct flights from Moscow to Phuket.

The airline suspended its Moscow-Phuket service in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering European Union sanctions against Moscow that covered aviation.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the resumption of direct flights ahead of winter in Europe would benefit Thai tourism as Russian tourists would be eager to travel to warmer places, including Thailand.

The first seven months of 2022 saw over 76,000 Russian tourists arrive in Thailand, he added. The TAT is targeting one million Russian arrivals this year.

“Once Aeroflot resumes its flights to Thailand, other Russian airlines will soon follow,” he said.

Thailand saw a total of 3.12 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2022, according to TAT figures. The agency is eyeing 7 to 10 million foreign arrivals this year.

