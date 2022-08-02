Woman bitten by green pit viper at Bangkok department store

Store officials then left her at the hospital without taking care of her medical expenses, she complained.

The hospital said she would have to be admitted for several days so they could monitor the effects of the snake’s venom on her body.

Tharathip said she called the department store but was told by an official there that it did not own the snake and therefore would not take responsibility for the incident.

After she threatened to post details of the incident on social media unless the store took responsibility, the official replied that she could do anything she liked but the store would not take responsibility as it did not raise or own the snake.

She said the official added that the senior staff member who could make a decision had not yet returned from the long holiday.

Meanwhile, well-known lawyer Decha Kittiwitthayanan said the department store could not deny responsibility as the incident happened inside its compound.