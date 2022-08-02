Budget of THB1.2bn approved for training to boost household income

The budget will fund three-month courses to equip people with skills such as hairdressing, packaging design, auto repair, air conditioner repair, sewing, and making household tools. The skills training aims to attract 700,000 participants in 400 local communities and generate total income of at least 12.49 billion baht.

Department of Industrial Promotion has been tasked with running the training from its 12 regional centres nationwide. The courses will run until September.

Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said the programme would help boost income for households, especially among those who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 epidemic. The skills training could also be developed into full-time careers, she added.

The budget will be divided to cover five categories:

– Training in production-related subjects for 350,000 people (529.9 million baht);

- Training in packaging design for 270,000 people (476.28 million baht);

- Training in services and technical subjects for 40,000 people (67.56 million baht);

- Training in business development for 40,000 people (48.56 million baht);

- Administration costs of 126.99 million baht.