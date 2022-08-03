Exhibition celebrating HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday opens in Bangkok

The exhibition will run until August 15.
The opening ceremony, held at 5pm on Tuesday, was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.
“With Love for the Nation” is an interactive exhibition divided into five "rooms":
Room 1: The concepts of land, water and forests that are behind royal projects
Room 2: A multimedia show of HM Queen Sirikit’s work and achievements
Room 3: Royally initiated projects of Her Majesty from the past until the present
Room 4: The success and benefits of royal projects for both public and private sectors
Room 5: The works of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and how Her Majesty Queen Sirikit helped carry on his aspirations.
The exhibition is opened daily from 9am to 8pm. Admission is free, but participants must register online at https://bizconnect.tceb.or.th/e/359/with-love-for-the-nation.
To celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday, the government is also organising activities on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue through August. The activities include booths selling traditional food and OTOPs, demonstration booths for Thai desserts and handicrafts, a stage featuring traditional masked dance, and a free space for children.
