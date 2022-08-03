Exhibition celebrating HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday opens in Bangkok

The exhibition will run until August 15.

The opening ceremony, held at 5pm on Tuesday, was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

“With Love for the Nation” is an interactive exhibition divided into five "rooms":

Room 1: The concepts of land, water and forests that are behind royal projects

Room 2: A multimedia show of HM Queen Sirikit’s work and achievements

Room 3: Royally initiated projects of Her Majesty from the past until the present

Room 4: The success and benefits of royal projects for both public and private sectors

Room 5: The works of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and how Her Majesty Queen Sirikit helped carry on his aspirations.