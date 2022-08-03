Gulf Energy slaps MP Rangsiman with THB100m lawsuit

Gulf is claiming 100 million baht from Rangsiman because “his distorted information caused damages to the company”.
The Bangkok South Criminal Court will summon Rangsiman on October 10 this year.
During the censure debate on September 3, 2021, Rangsiman accused Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn of using his position to benefit the company.
Rangsiman claimed Gulf had gradually purchased Intouch Holdings, a major Thaicom shareholder, since June 22, 2020, adding that Gulf’s board approved the purchase of up to 81.07 per cent of Intouch shares on April 18, 2021.
The MP also alleged Gulf “supported” meals for Palang Pracharath’s Bangkok MP Kankanit Haewsanti, who is Chaiwut’s wife, during the party’s campaign to hand out meals to Covid-19 victims.
Rangsiman went on to claim that Gulf donated 5 million baht in cash to the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan in 2016.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022