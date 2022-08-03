Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Gulf Energy slaps MP Rangsiman with THB100m lawsuit

Gulf Energy Development (Gulf) hit Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome with a 100-million-baht lawsuit for allegedly presenting distorted information during the censure debate on September 3 last year.

Gulf is claiming 100 million baht from Rangsiman because “his distorted information caused damages to the company”.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court will summon Rangsiman on October 10 this year.

During the censure debate on September 3, 2021, Rangsiman accused Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn of using his position to benefit the company.

Rangsiman claimed Gulf had gradually purchased Intouch Holdings, a major Thaicom shareholder, since June 22, 2020, adding that Gulf’s board approved the purchase of up to 81.07 per cent of Intouch shares on April 18, 2021.

The MP also alleged Gulf “supported” meals for Palang Pracharath’s Bangkok MP Kankanit Haewsanti, who is Chaiwut’s wife, during the party’s campaign to hand out meals to Covid-19 victims.

Rangsiman went on to claim that Gulf donated 5 million baht in cash to the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan in 2016.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.