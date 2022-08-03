Police warn against 'unlawful' rallies that increase Covid threat

The centre issued the latest order on Monday, asking the Royal Thai Police in its capacity as the security emergency operation centre to stop rallies or any activity that would spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The order assigned the police commissioner-general to be in charge of the security operations.

The spokesman said commissioner-general Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk had subsequently sent a circular to all police stations to enforce the law regarding public rallies.

Kritsana quoted the order as stating that lawful demonstrations must be approved by the respective provincial governors or Bangkok governor and there must be measures to protect participants from catching the corona virus.