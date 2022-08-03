Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Police warn against 'unlawful' rallies that increase Covid threat

The Royal Thai Police on Wednesday threatened to crack down on “unlawful” and Covid-prone rally sites in accordance with the emergency situation.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Kritsana Patanacharoen said police would enforce the order issued by the security emergency situation centre to prevent rallies that could spread Covid-19.

The centre issued the latest order on Monday, asking the Royal Thai Police in its capacity as the security emergency operation centre to stop rallies or any activity that would spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The order assigned the police commissioner-general to be in charge of the security operations.

The spokesman said commissioner-general Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk had subsequently sent a circular to all police stations to enforce the law regarding public rallies.

Kritsana quoted the order as stating that lawful demonstrations must be approved by the respective provincial governors or Bangkok governor and there must be measures to protect participants from catching the corona virus.

Police warn against 'unlawful' rallies that increase Covid threat Kritsana said Suwat’s order told all police stations to apply the public demonstration act as appropriate to their situation prevent any demonstration that would spread Covid-19.

In the capital, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has allowed demonstrators to rally in seven areas. The areas of the city decreed as protest grounds are: Lan Khon Muang in Phra Nakhon district; Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng; the area under the Ratchavipha Bridge in Chatuchak; the parking lot at Phra Khanong district office; the 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district; the Chalermphrakiat sports centre in Thung Khru; and Monton Pirom Park in Taling Chan district.

Kritsana said those convicted of holding unlawful rallies in violation of the emergency decree would be subject to a maximum jail term of two years and/or a maximum fine of 40,000 baht.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.