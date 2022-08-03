Police warn against 'unlawful' rallies that increase Covid threat

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Kritsana Patanacharoen said police would enforce the order issued by the security emergency situation centre to prevent rallies that could spread Covid-19.
The centre issued the latest order on Monday, asking the Royal Thai Police in its capacity as the security emergency operation centre to stop rallies or any activity that would spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The order assigned the police commissioner-general to be in charge of the security operations.
The spokesman said commissioner-general Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk had subsequently sent a circular to all police stations to enforce the law regarding public rallies.
Kritsana quoted the order as stating that lawful demonstrations must be approved by the respective provincial governors or Bangkok governor and there must be measures to protect participants from catching the corona virus.
Kritsana said Suwat’s order told all police stations to apply the public demonstration act as appropriate to their situation prevent any demonstration that would spread Covid-19.
In the capital, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has allowed demonstrators to rally in seven areas. The areas of the city decreed as protest grounds are: Lan Khon Muang in Phra Nakhon district; Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng; the area under the Ratchavipha Bridge in Chatuchak; the parking lot at Phra Khanong district office; the 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district; the Chalermphrakiat sports centre in Thung Khru; and Monton Pirom Park in Taling Chan district.
Kritsana said those convicted of holding unlawful rallies in violation of the emergency decree would be subject to a maximum jail term of two years and/or a maximum fine of 40,000 baht.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
