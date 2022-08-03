Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

Thailand has donated medicines, medical supplies, food and financial support worth 5 million baht to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The donations were made by the Department of Disease Control, the Public Health Ministry, Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, Thai Red Cross Society, Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara Somdet Phra Sangharaja Wat Bavoranives Vihara Foundation under the Royal Patronage and Wat Phra Ram 9 Karnchanapisek.

The Foreign Ministry also donated another 1.3 million baht worth of medical supplies to Sri Lanka.

Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

The donations were received by Sri Lanka's Ambassador CA Chaminda I Colonne on behalf of his government.

Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

Earlier, the Thai government and private agencies had provided support to Sri Lanka, with the Thai Parliament donating 700,000 baht and Siam City Cement donating 4 million baht worth of medical supplies and monetary assistance.

Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

Other Thai public and private sectors are also considering providing additional assistance to Sri Lanka.

Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

"The donations reflect the close and cordial ties as well as the goodwill between Thai and Sri Lankan peoples," the announcement read.

Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

"Moreover, the donation of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka is a reflection of Thainess as 'a true friend'."

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.