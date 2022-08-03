Thailand donates over 6m baht worth of aid to Sri Lanka

The Foreign Ministry also donated another 1.3 million baht worth of medical supplies to Sri Lanka.

The donations were received by Sri Lanka's Ambassador CA Chaminda I Colonne on behalf of his government.

Earlier, the Thai government and private agencies had provided support to Sri Lanka, with the Thai Parliament donating 700,000 baht and Siam City Cement donating 4 million baht worth of medical supplies and monetary assistance.

Other Thai public and private sectors are also considering providing additional assistance to Sri Lanka.