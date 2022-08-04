Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

CAAT warns Thai airlines to avoid airspace around Taiwan

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) advised Thai airlines on Wednesday to avoid the airspace around Taiwan, after the Chinese government declared the airspace a “dangerous zone” due to its military exercises in the area.

CAAT instructed all Thai airlines to strictly adhere to China’s notice to airmen (Notam) and to follow updates issued by Beijing periodically.

CAAT’s announcement came after China’s Defence Ministry announced it would undertake air and sea military drills in six zones around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday to protest against a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who landed in Taipei on Tuesday night.

The ministry has advised all airlines in Asia as well as cargo ships to avoid the six zones.

Of the six, the one closest to Taiwan is merely 9 nautical miles away.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.