CAAT warns Thai airlines to avoid airspace around Taiwan

CAAT instructed all Thai airlines to strictly adhere to China’s notice to airmen (Notam) and to follow updates issued by Beijing periodically.

CAAT’s announcement came after China’s Defence Ministry announced it would undertake air and sea military drills in six zones around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday to protest against a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who landed in Taipei on Tuesday night.

The ministry has advised all airlines in Asia as well as cargo ships to avoid the six zones.

Of the six, the one closest to Taiwan is merely 9 nautical miles away.