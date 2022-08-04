Rama II traffic 'back to normal' after damaged flyover slabs removed

Director-general Sarawut Songsiwilai said the damage – which was caused by a vehicle higher than the legal limit hitting four of the flyover’s slabs and causing them to become loose and partly damaged – has had no effect on the bridge structure.

The Mahachai highway police unit posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that after it learned of the incident, it promptly closed the frontage road on Rama II highway from kilometre marker 22+500 from 2pm for removal of the four dangerous slabs.

Sarawut said removal of damaged slabs was completed at around 4pm. There were no reports of damages or injuries caused by the incident.

“The Samut Sakhon Highway Office will perform a detailed survey of the flyover and surrounding routes to get an estimate of the budget required for total renovation, to ensure the safety of road users,” he added.