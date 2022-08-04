Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Rama II traffic 'back to normal' after damaged flyover slabs removed

The removal of damaged flyover slabs above Rama II highway is now complete and traffic has been restored to normal, the Department of Highways announced on Wednesday evening.

Director-general Sarawut Songsiwilai said the damage – which was caused by a vehicle higher than the legal limit hitting four of the flyover’s slabs and causing them to become loose and partly damaged – has had no effect on the bridge structure.

Rama II traffic 'back to normal' after damaged flyover slabs removed

The Mahachai highway police unit posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that after it learned of the incident, it promptly closed the frontage road on Rama II highway from kilometre marker 22+500 from 2pm for removal of the four dangerous slabs.

Rama II traffic 'back to normal' after damaged flyover slabs removed

Sarawut said removal of damaged slabs was completed at around 4pm. There were no reports of damages or injuries caused by the incident.

Rama II traffic 'back to normal' after damaged flyover slabs removed

“The Samut Sakhon Highway Office will perform a detailed survey of the flyover and surrounding routes to get an estimate of the budget required for total renovation, to ensure the safety of road users,” he added.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.