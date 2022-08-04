‘Joe Ferrari’ informs court he does not want to appeal verdict

The seven suspects are being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison pending their decision whether to appeal against the ruling or not. The six other suspects have yet to make a decision.

Thitisan’s mother Chantha said her son felt remorse for what he had done so he would accept the ruling without appealing against it.

Thitisan’s younger sister said her brother wanted to take responsibility for his actions so he preferred that his prison sentence commence immediately and would later pay compensation to the family of the victim as agreed earlier.

But Sittha doubted whether Thitisan really felt remorse.

Sittha took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon to state that he was sceptical.

“I don’t believe Joe really has remorse because he made intimidating statements against me from inside his jail cell last month,” Sittha claimed.

“He said he was jailed because I exposed the video clip. He decided not to appeal against the ruling and to provide compensation because he wanted the case finalised as soon as possible so that he would later be eligible for a royal pardon,” the lawyer said.

Sittha went as far as to say that he expected Thitisan to be freed after serving a prison term of only 5-7 years.

“Others may serve up to 15 years but for Joe he will be jailed for only five to seven years,” Sittha added.