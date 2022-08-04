Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

THAI cancels today’s flights to and from Taipei

Thai International Airlines (THAI) cancelled its flights to and from Taipei on Thursday after China began its live-fire military exercises in six zones around Taiwan in a diplomatic tit-for-tat against the United States.

THAI announced that its Flight TG632 from Bangkok to Taipei and Flight TG633 from Taipei to Bangkok on Thursday were cancelled.

It said THAI would monitor the situation daily before deciding whether to cancel more flights.

China’s state broadcast CCTV announced that the live-fire exercise started on Thursday and would end at 4am GMT on Sunday. The unprecedented military drills started a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which is regarded by Beijing as its sovereign territory.

THAI also announced that it would reroute all of its flights that normally fly over Taiwan’s airspace. The flights might be flown over the Philippines or via China’s airspace after getting permission, THAI said.

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

