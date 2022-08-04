THAI cancels today’s flights to and from Taipei

It said THAI would monitor the situation daily before deciding whether to cancel more flights.

China’s state broadcast CCTV announced that the live-fire exercise started on Thursday and would end at 4am GMT on Sunday. The unprecedented military drills started a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which is regarded by Beijing as its sovereign territory.

THAI also announced that it would reroute all of its flights that normally fly over Taiwan’s airspace. The flights might be flown over the Philippines or via China’s airspace after getting permission, THAI said.