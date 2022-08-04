Registered illegal workers allowed to stay until 2025

She said the registration and submission of the employee lists could be done through the Department of Employment website at e-workpermit.doe.go.th from August 1 to 15.
This applies to migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam who have stayed illegally in Thailand.
The illegal migrant workers registered during the period will be allowed to stay in Thailand until February 13 next year. If they need to further extend their stay, the workers will be required to apply for a visa.
Those registered are eligible for a one-year visa twice, first until February 13, 2024, and then until February 13, 2025, according to the spokeswoman.
Rachada said the move was part of a government policy to better manage the migrant workforce as the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Employers, whether they are individuals or companies, are required to provide health insurance to their employees in case their business is not covered by the social welfare system.
For further information, inquiries can be made at the Department of Employment’s provincial offices, any of the Ministry of Labour’s 10 Bangkok recruitment offices, its 1506 hotline, or Line application chat group @Service_Workpermit.
