PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi

Prayut visited the area on Thursday to inspect the project, organise houseboats and improve the scenery of the Khwae Noi and Khwae Yai rivers including the Khun Phaen pier.
With the skywalk, tourists will be able to see the scenery of both rivers and the walking street.
These will be important factors to support tourism recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published : August 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
