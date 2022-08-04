Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the skywalk along the Khwae Yai River, the new Kanchanaburi landmark.

Prayut visited the area on Thursday to inspect the project, organise houseboats and improve the scenery of the Khwae Noi and Khwae Yai rivers including the Khun Phaen pier.

With the skywalk, tourists will be able to see the scenery of both rivers and the walking street.

These will be important factors to support tourism recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi PM oversees river skywalk in Kanchanaburi

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.