Thailand records 2,253 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,600,978 – 4,548,339 of whom have recovered, 21,113 are still in hospitals and 31,526 have died.

Separately, another 4,420 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 8,502 their second shot and 27,489 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,762,799.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 586.95 million on Friday, 556.99 million of whom have recovered, 23.54 million are active cases (43,833 in severe condition) and 6.43 million have died (up by 1,795).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.74 million, followed by India with 44.11 million, Brazil with 33.99 million, France with 33.96 million and Germany with 31.18 million.