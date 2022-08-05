13 killed, 41 injured as flames envelop entertainment venue in Sattahip

The fire at Mountain B Pub in Plutaluang subdistrict was reported at around 1am on Friday and more than 20 fire trucks showed up to put out flames rising from the one-storey building. Hundreds of patrons and staff were seen running out, some with their clothes on fire.

Firefighters managed to put the blaze out after two hours and found 13 charred bodies inside. Of the bodies nine were identified as men and four women. The 41 injured, eight in critical condition, were taken to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospitals.

The site is blocked to unauthorised personnel as officials fear the building may collapse. Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Witnesses reportedly said they heard two loud explosions before they spotting flames covering the pub’s roof before quickly spreading.

A video clip shared on social media shows people rushing out through the front door of the building, sparking questions if the pub had a proper fire exit.

Mountain B Pub was opened just a month ago and quickly became popular among young people in Sattahip.