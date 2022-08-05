Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

13 killed, 41 injured as flames envelop entertainment venue in Sattahip

A blaze at an entertainment venue in Chonburi’s Sattahip district killed 13 people and injured 41 others.

The fire at Mountain B Pub in Plutaluang subdistrict was reported at around 1am on Friday and more than 20 fire trucks showed up to put out flames rising from the one-storey building. Hundreds of patrons and staff were seen running out, some with their clothes on fire.

Firefighters managed to put the blaze out after two hours and found 13 charred bodies inside. Of the bodies nine were identified as men and four women. The 41 injured, eight in critical condition, were taken to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospitals.

13 killed, 41 injured as flames envelop entertainment venue in Sattahip

The site is blocked to unauthorised personnel as officials fear the building may collapse. Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Witnesses reportedly said they heard two loud explosions before they spotting flames covering the pub’s roof before quickly spreading.

13 killed, 41 injured as flames envelop entertainment venue in Sattahip

A video clip shared on social media shows people rushing out through the front door of the building, sparking questions if the pub had a proper fire exit.

Mountain B Pub was opened just a month ago and quickly became popular among young people in Sattahip.

13 killed, 41 injured as flames envelop entertainment venue in Sattahip

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.