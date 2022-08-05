Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Very wet week ahead for most of Thailand

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to hit most of Thailand from Saturday to Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Friday.

The weather forecast said isolated heavy to very heavy rain can be expected in the North, Northeast, East, South and the Central region, including Greater Bangkok.

It also forecast 2-3 metre high waves in the Andaman Sea and 1-2 metre high waves in the Gulf of Thailand. The waves are expected to rise higher during thunderstorms.

The department added that the low-pressure cell in the upper South China Sea will intensify into a tropical storm from Sunday to Monday and move to lower China from Wednesday to Thursday.

The department has urged people to beware of flash floods and runoffs.

Ships in the Andaman Sea and upper part of the Gulf have been advised to proceed with caution and keep off thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman area have been told to stay ashore during the period.

Published : August 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
