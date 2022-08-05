Very wet week ahead for most of Thailand

It also forecast 2-3 metre high waves in the Andaman Sea and 1-2 metre high waves in the Gulf of Thailand. The waves are expected to rise higher during thunderstorms.

The department added that the low-pressure cell in the upper South China Sea will intensify into a tropical storm from Sunday to Monday and move to lower China from Wednesday to Thursday.

The department has urged people to beware of flash floods and runoffs.

Ships in the Andaman Sea and upper part of the Gulf have been advised to proceed with caution and keep off thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman area have been told to stay ashore during the period.