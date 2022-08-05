Thailand confirms first female monkeypox case

Department of Disease Control director general Dr Opart Karnkawinpong said on Friday that the woman frequented Bangkok entertainment venues popular among foreign tourists. She is believed to have contracted the disease through physical contact with an infected case, he said.

The woman told health officials she had a fever on July 29 but visited an entertainment venue the following day with Thai and foreign friends.

Later, blisters appeared on her limbs before spreading to other parts of her body including the genital area. She was admitted to a hospital in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday (August 3).

Tests the following day by the Department of Medical Sciences and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine confirmed she had contracted monkeypox virus, according to Dr Opart.