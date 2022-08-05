Flood warnings issued for 3 more provinces as monsoon intensifies

Meanwhile, Chiang Khan district in Loei province is also threatened by rising levels in the Mekong River.

The department advised residents to follow updates from government agencies and warned them to beware of dangers from electrocution, venomous snakes and insects washed out by the floods. Drivers should also be cautious of being caught in strong floodwater currents.

So far, five provinces across the country have reported flooding this week.

The flood-hit provinces range from Mae Hong Son and Mukdahan in the North to Udon Thani in the Northeast, Pathum Thani in Central Region and Phuket in the South.