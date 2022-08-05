Opposition to ask for court ruling on Prayut’s term limit in mid-August

Cholnan Srikaew, the Pheu Thai Party leader who heads the opposition, said on Friday that opposition parties have agreed to take their case to the court about a week before PM Prayut reaches eight years in office.

“It will be August 16 or 17, which we see as the best time to submit our petition. If it’s later than that, the country will be damaged,” Cholnan said.

He said the opposition parties had resolved earlier to seek the ruling but were waiting until “the most appropriate time” to submit their petition.

Opposition politicians are calling on Gen Prayut to step down by August 24, as the Constitution sets an eight-year time limit for his tenure.