Thailand records 2,381 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,603,359 – 4,550,548 of whom have recovered, 21,250 are still in hospitals and 31,561 have died.

Separately, another 5,444 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,303 their second shot and 36,348 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,814,894.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 587.91 million on Saturday, 558.89 million of whom have recovered, 22.58 million are active cases (43,844 in severe condition) and 6.43 million have died (up by 1,953).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.87 million, followed by India with 44.13 million, Brazil with 34.02 million, France with 33.99 million and Germany with 31.23 million.