Heavy rain, flash floods to hit most of Thailand until Tuesday

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to hit the North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions, including Greater Bangkok, from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a weather warning on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said the rains were being brought by a monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Northeast, as well as the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

The department also issued a warning of flash floods, runoffs and heavy thundershowers.

It also expects the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to strengthen, forcing waves to rise up to 3 metres high in the upper Andaman and even higher during thundershowers. Waves in the upper Gulf are expected to be 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers.

Ships have been advised to proceed with caution and small boats told to keep ashore until Tuesday.

Heavy rain can be expected in the following areas:

August 7

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lampang, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.

August 8

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Prathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

August 9

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong and Phang Nga.

Published : August 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

