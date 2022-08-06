Heavy rain, flash floods to hit most of Thailand until Tuesday

In a weather warning on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said the rains were being brought by a monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Northeast, as well as the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

The department also issued a warning of flash floods, runoffs and heavy thundershowers.

It also expects the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to strengthen, forcing waves to rise up to 3 metres high in the upper Andaman and even higher during thundershowers. Waves in the upper Gulf are expected to be 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers.

Ships have been advised to proceed with caution and small boats told to keep ashore until Tuesday.