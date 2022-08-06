Five senior cops transferred after deadly Chonburi pub blaze

Phlu Ta Luang police station’s superintendent, Pol Col Wuthipong Somjai, as well as his two deputies and two inspectors responsible for crime suppression and investigation, have been transferred to inactive posts at the Chonburi police headquarters.

Five senior police officers from across the province have been appointed as caretakers for the transferred officers.

Pol Maj-Gen Atthasit Kitjahan, commander of the Chonburi police, issued the transfer order, which was dated Friday.