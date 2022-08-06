Five senior cops transferred after deadly Chonburi pub blaze

Phlu Ta Luang police station’s superintendent, Pol Col Wuthipong Somjai, as well as his two deputies and two inspectors responsible for crime suppression and investigation, have been transferred to inactive posts at the Chonburi police headquarters.
Five senior police officers from across the province have been appointed as caretakers for the transferred officers.
Pol Maj-Gen Atthasit Kitjahan, commander of the Chonburi police, issued the transfer order, which was dated Friday.
The order mentioned the fire that broke out at Mountain B pub in Sattahip district just before 1am on Friday, adding that the transfers would take effect immediately to ensure the “orderly and effective” performance of provincial police.
The pub was within the jurisdiction of Phlu Ta Luang police station.
The blaze left 15 dead and about 40 others injured. Thirteen people died at the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Among the dead was a 17-year-old male. The legal age limit to enter a pub in Thailand is 18. The pub was licensed as a restaurant but had been illegally operating as an entertainment venue, according to police.
Published : August 06, 2022
