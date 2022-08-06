Over 30% of Thai students infected with Covid since May: survey

Results of the survey, conducted by the Department of Health, showed that 30.5 per cent of 49,242 students surveyed contracted the coronavirus since returning to class this year. The new school term began in May.

According to the survey results, most of the infected students contracted Covid-19 from family members. Only 5.6 per cent of those surveyed caught the virus at school while fewer than 0.4 per cent caused Covid-19 infections within their families.

Most of the cases showed mild symptoms, such as fever, coughing, runny nose, and muscle pain, according to the spokesman.