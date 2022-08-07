Thailand records 2,250 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Sunday

The death toll has risen by 35, while 1,939 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,382,174.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,605,609 – 4,552,487 of whom have recovered, 21,526 are still in hospitals and 31,596 have died.
Separately, another 9,373 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 23,507 their second shot and 65,621 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,913,395.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 589.09 million on Sunday, 560.16 million of whom have recovered, 22.49 million are active cases (43,797 in severe condition) and 6.43 million have died.
Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.89 million, followed by India with 44.14 million, France with 34.05 million, Brazil with 34.01 million and Germany with 31.22 million.
Published : August 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
