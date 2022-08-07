Bring your mother and ride for free on Skytrain next Sunday

The operator added that passengers who accompany their mothers on August 12 can also travel free of charge on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and the Gold Line monorail linking the BTS Silom line with Iconsiam shopping mall.

The free rides will be available from 6am to midnight, with the condition that children and their mothers get on and off at the same stations.

The free tickets will be available at ticket booths of the three public transportation services operated by BTSC.