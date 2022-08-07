Fire breaks out in PTTEP headquarters in Energy Ministry complex

Police and the 199 Emergency Radio Centre were alerted at 12.45pm that a fire had broken out on the 33rd floor of Energy Complex Building A. Floors 6 and 19 to 36 of the building house the PTTEP Plc headquarters.
Firefighters and rescue officials from Sutthisan Fire Station rushed to the scene and managed to have the flames under control in 10 minutes. By 1pm the fire had been completely extinguished.
No casualties were reported. Police said the cause of the fire will be investigated.
Published : August 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
