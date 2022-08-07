App offers lifeline to women migrant workers at risk from violence

Foundation secretary-general Boonsom Namsomboon said 80 per cent of female migrants face sexual violence, but very few file complaints to the police.

"The Smart Domestic Workers app will definitely bring positive change [for female migrants]," she said.

She said the app provides users with ways to protect themselves from violence in four languages – Thai, English, Burmese and Khmer.

The app can be used to search for hospitals, police stations and other related agencies near their residences.

"In addition, related agencies' hotlines are available on the app," she added.