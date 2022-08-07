Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

App offers lifeline to women migrant workers at risk from violence

Women migrant workers facing sexual harassment and violence were thrown a lifeline on Sunday with the launch of a new mobile app.

"Smart Domestic Workers" is the fruit of collaboration between UN Women and Thai NGOs including the Foundation for Labour and Employment Promotion.

Foundation secretary-general Boonsom Namsomboon said 80 per cent of female migrants face sexual violence, but very few file complaints to the police.

"The Smart Domestic Workers app will definitely bring positive change [for female migrants]," she said.

She said the app provides users with ways to protect themselves from violence in four languages – Thai, English, Burmese and Khmer.

The app can be used to search for hospitals, police stations and other related agencies near their residences.

"In addition, related agencies' hotlines are available on the app," she added.

App offers lifeline to women migrant workers at risk from violence

Melissa Alvarado, UN Women Asia-Pacific Regional Adviser on Ending Violence against Women, said 24 per cent of Thai women had faced sexual or physical violence from their spouse but were afraid to seek help from police.

However, she added that female migrants are at far higher risk, with 80 per cent experiencing at least one form of violence but reluctant to report it out of fear of arrest or being deported.

"We hope that the Smart Domestic Workers app will be helpful and meet female migrants' needs for help," she said.

App offers lifeline to women migrant workers at risk from violence

Dararai Raksiripong, a representative from the Migrant Women Project in Tak's Mae Sot district, added that violence against female migrants was rising in the post-Covid era due to factors such as income loss and lockdown measures that triggered family issues.

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Chadchart floats idea of building ‘ideal city’ on Bangkok’s outskirts

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Opposition fails in push for House debate on PM’s 8-year term

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Special government panel approves measures to fight economic crisis

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Published : August 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.