Pheu Thai govt will end economic woes in 6 months: Thaksin’s daughter

She also blamed the current government for economic difficulties being suffered by people in the northern province.

“Please be more patient. Right now, you are suffering but your lives will definitely improve if Pheu Thai gets the opportunity to take care of the people again,” Paetongtarn said.

She quoted her father as saying that if he returned to Thailand he would want all sides to cooperate instead of prolonging their conflicts at a time when people were stuck in economic hardship.

Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai was ready to contest a general election whatever changes are made to election rules.

Government parties are seeking to change the calculation method for party-list seats at the election, which must be called by March next year.

She promised that if Pheu Thai leads the next government, it would dispatch its ministers to work with provincial governors on solving problems around the country.

“If the people entrust Pheu Thai to govern the country, all major problems will be solved within a year,” she declared.

Pheu Thai is promoting Paetongtarn as its prime minister candidate for the next election.

“I’ll be back to brainstorm with you on how to tackle woes in Chiang Rai and make it a great province to live in again,” she added.