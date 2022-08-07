Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

Pheu Thai govt will end economic woes in 6 months: Thaksin’s daughter

The daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Sunday that if her Pheu Thai Party wins power, it would conquer the country’s economic problems in six months.

Paetongtarn, head of the Pheu Thai Family project, was speaking to residents in Chiang Rai during campaigning in the northern province.

“If voters place their trust Pheu Thai, we will work proactively during the first six months to solve the economic woes, social issues, and bureaucratic red tape, and give people access to funds,” she said.

Paetongtarn was visiting Chiang Rai with her brother, Panthongtae, and senior Pheu Thai officials including party leader Cholnan Srikaew, his adviser Phumtham Wechayachai, and Pheu Thai Family project director Nattawut Saikua.

Paetongtarn told crowds that her father and aunt, former prime minister Yingluck, asked her to convey their greetings to Chiang Rai residents.

“I’ve just returned from visiting them. They were happy to hear I would be travelling to Chiang Rai,” she said.

She also blamed the current government for economic difficulties being suffered by people in the northern province.

“Please be more patient. Right now, you are suffering but your lives will definitely improve if Pheu Thai gets the opportunity to take care of the people again,” Paetongtarn said.

Pheu Thai govt will end economic woes in 6 months: Thaksin’s daughter She quoted her father as saying that if he returned to Thailand he would want all sides to cooperate instead of prolonging their conflicts at a time when people were stuck in economic hardship.

Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai was ready to contest a general election whatever changes are made to election rules.

Government parties are seeking to change the calculation method for party-list seats at the election, which must be called by March next year.

She promised that if Pheu Thai leads the next government, it would dispatch its ministers to work with provincial governors on solving problems around the country.

“If the people entrust Pheu Thai to govern the country, all major problems will be solved within a year,” she declared.

Pheu Thai is promoting Paetongtarn as its prime minister candidate for the next election.

“I’ll be back to brainstorm with you on how to tackle woes in Chiang Rai and make it a great province to live in again,” she added.

