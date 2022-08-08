Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 1,842 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths on Monday

The Public Health Ministry reported on Monday (August 8) that over the past 24 hours, 1,842 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The death toll has risen by 34, while 2,015 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. 

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,384,016 with 9,932 deaths.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,607,451 – 4,554,502 of whom have recovered, 21,319 are still in hospitals and 31,630 have died.

Separately, another 2,456 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 3,719 their second shot and 23,767 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,943,337.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 589.59 million on Monday, 561.02 million of whom have recovered, 22.13 million are active cases (43,747 in severe condition) and 6.44 million have died.

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.91 million, followed by India with 44.16 million, Brazil with 34.07 million, France with 34.02 million and Germany with 31.23 million.

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Chadchart floats idea of building ‘ideal city’ on Bangkok’s outskirts

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Opposition fails in push for House debate on PM’s 8-year term

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Special government panel approves measures to fight economic crisis

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.