Thailand records 1,842 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,607,451 – 4,554,502 of whom have recovered, 21,319 are still in hospitals and 31,630 have died.

Separately, another 2,456 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 3,719 their second shot and 23,767 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,943,337.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 589.59 million on Monday, 561.02 million of whom have recovered, 22.13 million are active cases (43,747 in severe condition) and 6.44 million have died.

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.91 million, followed by India with 44.16 million, Brazil with 34.07 million, France with 34.02 million and Germany with 31.23 million.