Heavy rain to drench most of Thailand this week

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the rain is being brought by the monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Northeast as well as the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.
A strong southwest monsoon is also prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on Monday and Tuesday, making waves rise up to 3 metres high in the upper Andaman and even higher during thundershowers. Waves in the upper Gulf are about 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers.
The monsoon is expected to weaken after Wednesday and reduce the height of the waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf.
The department has warned people to beware of severe conditions that may bring flash floods and runoffs. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman have been advised to stay ashore until Tuesday.
The weather forecast from Monday to Saturday is as follows:
Greater Bangkok
Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers.
Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
North
Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains.
Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
Temperature: Lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.
Northeast
Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
Central
Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers.
Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
East
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers for most of the week and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
Monday and Tuesday: 2m high waves and higher during thundershowers.
Wednesday to Saturday: 1-2m high waves and higher during thundershowers.
Temperature: Lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 28-36 degrees Celsius.
South (east coast)
Scattered thundershowers until Saturday with isolated heavy rain until Tuesday.
Monday and Tuesday: 1-2m high waves and higher in thundershowers.
Wednesday to Saturday: Metre high waves and higher in thundershowers.Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
South (west coast)
Scattered thundershowers until Saturday with isolated heavy rain until August 9.
Monday and Tuesday: 2-3m high waves and higher during thundershowers.
Wednesday to Saturday: 1-2m high waves and higher during thundershowers.
Temperature: Lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
