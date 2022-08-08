Heavy rain to drench most of Thailand this week

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the rain is being brought by the monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Northeast as well as the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

A strong southwest monsoon is also prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on Monday and Tuesday, making waves rise up to 3 metres high in the upper Andaman and even higher during thundershowers. Waves in the upper Gulf are about 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers.

The monsoon is expected to weaken after Wednesday and reduce the height of the waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf.

The department has warned people to beware of severe conditions that may bring flash floods and runoffs. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman have been advised to stay ashore until Tuesday.