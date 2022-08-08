Fri, August 12, 2022

Heavy rain to drench most of Thailand this week

More rain can be expected for most of the week with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in the North, Northeast and East. Meanwhile, Greater Bangkok and the South can expect heavy rain until Tuesday.

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the rain is being brought by the monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Northeast as well as the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

A strong southwest monsoon is also prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on Monday and Tuesday, making waves rise up to 3 metres high in the upper Andaman and even higher during thundershowers. Waves in the upper Gulf are about 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers.

The monsoon is expected to weaken after Wednesday and reduce the height of the waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf.

The department has warned people to beware of severe conditions that may bring flash floods and runoffs. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman have been advised to stay ashore until Tuesday.

The weather forecast from Monday to Saturday is as follows:

Greater Bangkok

Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.

Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

North

Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains.

Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.

Temperature: Lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast

Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

Central

Monday and Tuesday: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

Wednesday to Saturday: Scattered thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

East

Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers for most of the week and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

Monday and Tuesday: 2m high waves and higher during thundershowers.

Wednesday to Saturday: 1-2m high waves and higher during thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 28-36 degrees Celsius.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers until Saturday with isolated heavy rain until Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday: 1-2m high waves and higher in thundershowers.

Wednesday to Saturday: Metre high waves and higher in thundershowers.Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers until Saturday with isolated heavy rain until August 9.

Monday and Tuesday: 2-3m high waves and higher during thundershowers.

Wednesday to Saturday: 1-2m high waves and higher during thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-34 degrees Celsius.

