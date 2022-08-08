No signs of corruption so far in illegal operation of Chonburi pub: police

Pol Maj-General Atthasit Kitjahan, Chonburi police chief, said on Sunday that initial investigation showed that Mountain B Pub in Sattahip district had a restaurant licence but was illegally operating as a drinking venue. The building had also been illegally altered.

“We have spoken to several state officials responsible for the electrical system and civil engineering in the area, and so far none of them have been found linked to the pub’s operation. Further evidence is being gathered and investigation is progressing,” he said.

“As for witnesses claiming that they have seen police officers show up at the pub three times over the past two months, and allow it to continue operating, a special committee has been set up to investigate the suspects.

“Any officials found to have committed wrongdoing will be prosecuted under the law,” he promised.

Atthasit also confirmed that Phongsiri Panprasong, 27, who has admitted to charges of negligence causing death and operating a night spot without permission, is the real owner and not a scapegoat as some have speculated.