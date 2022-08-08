Birthday wishes for Her Majesty the Queen Mother

Blessings and wishes can be posted on the Royal Household Bureau’s website (www.royaloffice.th) from now until Saturday.
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was born on August 12, 1932, and married His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great in 1950. They had one son, who is the current reigning monarch, and three daughters together.
As consort of the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty performed many royal duties, offered aid to Thais and helped with the development of the country.
Her Majesty suffered a stroke on July 21, 2012, and has since avoided public appearances.
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022