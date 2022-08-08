Fri, August 12, 2022

Birthday wishes for Her Majesty the Queen Mother

People in Thailand are invited to offer best wishes to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on the occasion of her 90th birthday.

Blessings and wishes can be posted on the Royal Household Bureau’s website (www.royaloffice.th) from now until Saturday.

Birthday wishes for Her Majesty the Queen Mother

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was born on August 12, 1932, and married His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great in 1950. They had one son, who is the current reigning monarch, and three daughters together.

Birthday wishes for Her Majesty the Queen Mother

As consort of the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty performed many royal duties, offered aid to Thais and helped with the development of the country.

 

Birthday wishes for Her Majesty the Queen Mother

Her Majesty suffered a stroke on July 21, 2012, and has since avoided public appearances.

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

