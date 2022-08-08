Fri, August 12, 2022

21 provinces warned of heavy flooding, 4 also face landslides

As many as 21 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central face the risk of flooding on Monday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said.

“The Northeast provinces – Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan – may be flooded due to overflows from the Mekong River,” DDPM said.

“Meanwhile, Nan, Loei, Chanthaburi and Trat may be hit by landslides,” it said, adding that Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket in the South face strong winds and high waves.

Residents have been advised to follow updates from government agencies, take care while driving and beware of poisonous creatures and electrical circuits.

“People living on the banks of the Mekong River should beware of rising water levels,” DDPM said. “Ships should move with caution and small boats should stay ashore.”

The department also warned tourists to stay out of the sea and beware of strong waves.

Provinces facing the risk of flooding are:

North

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak

Northeast

Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima

Central Region

Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Bangkok, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

