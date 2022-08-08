21 provinces warned of heavy flooding, 4 also face landslides

“The Northeast provinces – Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan – may be flooded due to overflows from the Mekong River,” DDPM said.
“Meanwhile, Nan, Loei, Chanthaburi and Trat may be hit by landslides,” it said, adding that Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket in the South face strong winds and high waves.
Residents have been advised to follow updates from government agencies, take care while driving and beware of poisonous creatures and electrical circuits.
“People living on the banks of the Mekong River should beware of rising water levels,” DDPM said. “Ships should move with caution and small boats should stay ashore.”
The department also warned tourists to stay out of the sea and beware of strong waves.
Provinces facing the risk of flooding are:
North
Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak
Northeast
Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima
Central Region
Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Bangkok, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
