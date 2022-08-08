Provincial governors on high alert for possible flooding

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed the Interior Ministry on Sunday to ensure the governors respond to the weather forecast of heavy downpours.
Prayut also ordered the governors, who also oversee provincial disaster prevention and mitigation centres, to ensure locals are warned of the risk of flash flooding. The provincial centres were also instructed to monitor and coordinate with the national disaster warning centre on a round-the-clock basis so action can be taken in time in case of flash flooding.
The centres have also been instructed to have heavy machinery ready for mitigating disaster, Thanakorn said.
The Meteorological Department has forecast that a low-pressure mass in the upper South China Sea will gain strength and develop into a tropical storm that may affect many parts of Thailand The influence of the low-pressure cell will bring heavy rains in the three regions as well as in other parts of the country.
Over the past 24 hours, Nong Khai has recorded 164mm of rain, Trat 146mm and Lampang 88mm.
The spokesman also quoted the water resources management centre as saying that the Royal Irrigation Department has had to discharge water from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat’s Sapphaya district to make space for more rainwater from upstream.
The dam is releasing about 1,000 cubic metres per second and this may see downstream rivers overflowing in Angthong and Ayutthaya.
The PM has also called on the Interior Ministry to get ready to help those affected by the flooding.
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022