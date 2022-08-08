Provincial governors on high alert for possible flooding

Prayut also ordered the governors, who also oversee provincial disaster prevention and mitigation centres, to ensure locals are warned of the risk of flash flooding. The provincial centres were also instructed to monitor and coordinate with the national disaster warning centre on a round-the-clock basis so action can be taken in time in case of flash flooding.

The centres have also been instructed to have heavy machinery ready for mitigating disaster, Thanakorn said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that a low-pressure mass in the upper South China Sea will gain strength and develop into a tropical storm that may affect many parts of Thailand The influence of the low-pressure cell will bring heavy rains in the three regions as well as in other parts of the country.