Spartan Thailand event expected to inject 300m baht into Thai economy

Competitors of "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" will be able to travel and enjoy a variety of activities in the province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Sunday.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and six government agencies, including TAT and Chiang Mai province, have got the rights to organise the world's most brutal obstacle race at Huay Tung Tao Reservoir in Chiang Mai's Mae Rim district from August 12 and 14.

Some 4,000 competitors from more than 30 countries worldwide will join the race, which is expected to generate 300 million baht for Thailand's economy.

Apart from experiencing plentiful nature at the reservoir, TAT said competitors and their followers will be able to visit three attractions in Chiang Mai, namely Balloon Adventure Thailand, Pongyang Jungle Coaster Zipline Camp and Resort and Buakaw Village.

TAT added that Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek will personally greet and train visitors at Buakaw Village.

"Apart from participating in the obstacle race, Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai competitors can travel and enjoy a variety of activities in the province," TAT said.

For more information, please visit "Spartan Race Thailand" Facebook page www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand or website www.spartan.com.

More than 200 Spartan races were organised in 42 countries worldwide, in which competitors must overcome various obstacles along the trail, such as mud, ziplines, nets and walls.

