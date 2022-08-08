Spartan Thailand event expected to inject 300m baht into Thai economy

Some 4,000 competitors from more than 30 countries worldwide will join the race, which is expected to generate 300 million baht for Thailand's economy.

Apart from experiencing plentiful nature at the reservoir, TAT said competitors and their followers will be able to visit three attractions in Chiang Mai, namely Balloon Adventure Thailand, Pongyang Jungle Coaster Zipline Camp and Resort and Buakaw Village.

TAT added that Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek will personally greet and train visitors at Buakaw Village.