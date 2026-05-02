Why Thailand’s pungent flavours are its most beloved

To the uninitiated, these scents can be confrontational, but to a Thai palate, they are a siren song.

There is an informal culinary rule in Thailand: the funkier the ingredient, the tastier the dish.

These pungent notes signal a depth of flavour that “clean-smelling” food simply cannot match. Here are the aromatic powerhouses that define the Thai kitchen.

The “Stink Bean” (Sataw)

Known scientifically as Parkia speciosa, the Sataw bean is famous throughout Southeast Asia, but nowhere is it more celebrated than in Southern Thailand.

These bright green, almond-shaped beans carry a sharp, sulfuric odour that lingers long after the meal is finished.

Despite the smell, they possess a unique, nutty crunch and a subtle bitterness that cuts through rich fats. The classic preparation is Pad Sataw Goong, a fiery stir-fry featuring succulent shrimp, minced pork, and a heavy dose of fermented shrimp paste.

The result is a complex explosion of flavour in which the “stink” transforms into a savoury, earthy backbone.