Vaccination helps reduce severity of monkeypox symptoms: study

On average, most respondents received vaccines 11 days after they came into contact with patients (the earliest was eight days while the longest period was 14 days).

They were given Imvanex vaccine. The study confirmed that they had no symptoms on the day of vaccination.

Of the sample group, 12 were found to be infected with monkeypox. Three of them were detected one day after receiving the vaccine, one person was detected on the second day and another on the third day.

Five others were detected with monkeypox four to five days after receiving the vaccine while two others were detected with the virus 22 to 25 days after being vaccinated.

The study added that one patient infected by a contaminated syringe received the vaccine immediately after the incident. However, the person was detected with monkeypox four days later.

Half of the 12 patients who were infected suffered from rash on their skin, along with other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and sore throat. However, their symptoms were less severe than that experienced by unvaccinated monkeypox patients.

The study team concluded that the vaccination of high-risk contact people might not prevent them from being infected but it could reduce the severity of monkeypox.