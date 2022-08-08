Thailand’s top cosplayers grab prizes at World Cosplay Summit

Thai cosplayers Thames Malerose and Jasper Z caught the eye of judges on Saturday in the “Stage” section of the event, where they appeared as characters from the action role-playing game "Elden Ring".

Cosplaying the fearsome female warrior Malenia, Blade of Miquella, Thames cut down international rivals to win third place in the competition. Jasper Z appeared as "The Tarnished" and clinched the coveted “special prize” costume award.

First and second place on Saturday went to cosplayers from France and Australia, respectively.

The two Thai cosplayers triumphed again during Sunday’s “Video” section, winning third place and a special comedy prize. Cosplayers from Sweden and Mexico won first and second place on Sunday.