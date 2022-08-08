Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s top cosplayers grab prizes at World Cosplay Summit

Thais armed with swords, shields and magic potions battled to glory at the world’s largest cosplay competition, grabbing four prizes in Japan at the weekend.

The "World Cosplay Summit (WCS) 2022" saw costumed contestants from around the world converge on Nagoya City to do battle for the prestigious awards on August 6-7.

Photo credit: World Cosplay Summit Thailand

Thai cosplayers Thames Malerose and Jasper Z caught the eye of judges on Saturday in the “Stage” section of the event, where they appeared as characters from the action role-playing game "Elden Ring".

Photo credit: World Cosplay Summit Thailand

Cosplaying the fearsome female warrior Malenia, Blade of Miquella, Thames cut down international rivals to win third place in the competition. Jasper Z appeared as "The Tarnished" and clinched the coveted “special prize” costume award.

First and second place on Saturday went to cosplayers from France and Australia, respectively.

Photo credit: World Cosplay Summit Thailand

The two Thai cosplayers triumphed again during Sunday’s “Video” section, winning third place and a special comedy prize. Cosplayers from Sweden and Mexico won first and second place on Sunday.

Photo credit: World Cosplay Summit Thailand

The WCS sees cosplayers from across the world gather each year in Japan’s third city to create new forms of international and cultural exchange, inspired by pop culture in Japan and elsewhere. The event was first held in 2003 and has drawn support from the private sector, government and overseas diplomatic missions.

Photo credit: World Cosplay Summit Thailand

To see Thailand’s top cosplayers in action, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HllqLxwgyO4

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

