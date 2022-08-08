Fri, August 12, 2022

Motorists can use 3 expressways for free on Mother’s Day

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) will waive toll fees for motorists on its three expressways on Mother’s Day next Friday (August 12).

Motorists can use the three expressways free of charge from 00.01am to midnight on Friday, Exat announced.

Road users will get a free ride on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway with 19 toll gates, the Sirat (Second Stage and Outer Ring Road) Expressway with 31 gates, and the Udon Ratthaya (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret) Expressway with 10 gates.

Exat said free access to its three expressways will also be provided on five more public holidays in October and December as follows:

- October 13 (commemorating the death of King Rama IX)

- October 23 (commemorating death of King Rama V)

- December 5 (Father’s Day)

- December 10 (Constitution Day)

- December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

