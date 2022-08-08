Motorists can use 3 expressways for free on Mother’s Day

Motorists can use the three expressways free of charge from 00.01am to midnight on Friday, Exat announced.
Road users will get a free ride on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway with 19 toll gates, the Sirat (Second Stage and Outer Ring Road) Expressway with 31 gates, and the Udon Ratthaya (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret) Expressway with 10 gates.
Exat said free access to its three expressways will also be provided on five more public holidays in October and December as follows:
- October 13 (commemorating the death of King Rama IX)
- October 23 (commemorating death of King Rama V)
- December 5 (Father’s Day)
- December 10 (Constitution Day)
- December 31 (New Year’s Eve)
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
