Motorists can use 3 expressways for free on Mother’s Day

Road users will get a free ride on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway with 19 toll gates, the Sirat (Second Stage and Outer Ring Road) Expressway with 31 gates, and the Udon Ratthaya (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret) Expressway with 10 gates.

Exat said free access to its three expressways will also be provided on five more public holidays in October and December as follows:

- October 13 (commemorating the death of King Rama IX)

- October 23 (commemorating death of King Rama V)

- December 5 (Father’s Day)

- December 10 (Constitution Day)

- December 31 (New Year’s Eve)