Anutin says China offered 20m yuan to help Thailand and Cambodia rebuild after conflict

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said China has offered 20 million yuan in assistance to help address war-related damage, adding that the offer was made to Thailand as well, not only Cambodia, and that Thailand will consider it after Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow returns for further discussion.
Speaking at Don Mueang’s Wing 6 (Military Airport 2) before departing on an official visit to three Thai provinces along the Cambodian border—Buri Ram, Surin and Amnat Charoen—Anutin said the overall situation was calm following the 72-hour ceasefire, which is due to end at 12.00pm on December 30.
He said there had been no reports of drones flying in multiple areas, but authorities remained on constant watch. He said both sides had halted hostilities, bringing direct attacks against each other down to zero, though that did not mean there was no defence posture or readiness.
Asked about Foreign Minister Sihasak’s trip to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for bilateral talks, Anutin said Sihasak had travelled yesterday and he had been briefed that the discussions had gone well. He added that he had just ended a phone call and that Sihasak was about to begin talks with Cambodia’s foreign minister.
On reports that China would give Cambodia 20 million yuan in support for war damage, Anutin said the facts are that Thailand had received the same offer from China. He said Thailand’s decision on whether to accept would depend on further discussion once Sihasak returns. He also urged the public to rely on official information, saying social media commentary had questioned China’s neutrality and why it appeared to be helping only Cambodia, but that such claims were inaccurate.
Asked whether China had set any conditions for Thailand, Anutin said that would need to be discussed when Sihasak returns, but it would likely relate to assisting damage to both people and property.
Asked whether Sihasak and Wang Yi would reach any concrete agreement today, Anutin said he did not know and would wait for the talks to conclude, but expected discussions to focus on the next steps and how to proceed.
He said Thailand’s diplomatic relations are currently maintained at a reduced level, with only officials remaining to staff the embassies, and that any adjustment in relations would take time and follow procedures. For now, he said, the focus is on ensuring the ceasefire holds through the 72-hour monitoring period, step by step.
On evacuees returning home, Anutin said residents are returning gradually in areas deemed safe by authorities. He cited Buri Ram, where evacuees previously numbered nearly 20,000, but as of the latest report yesterday, about 2,000 remained. He said the government’s priority remains safety and it hopes the situation continues to improve.