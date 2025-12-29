Anutin says China offered 20m yuan to help Thailand and Cambodia rebuild after conflict

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said China has offered 20 million yuan in assistance to help address war-related damage, adding that the offer was made to Thailand as well, not only Cambodia, and that Thailand will consider it after Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow returns for further discussion.





Speaking at Don Mueang’s Wing 6 (Military Airport 2) before departing on an official visit to three Thai provinces along the Cambodian border—Buri Ram, Surin and Amnat Charoen—Anutin said the overall situation was calm following the 72-hour ceasefire, which is due to end at 12.00pm on December 30.

He said there had been no reports of drones flying in multiple areas, but authorities remained on constant watch. He said both sides had halted hostilities, bringing direct attacks against each other down to zero, though that did not mean there was no defence posture or readiness.