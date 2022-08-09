Thailand records 1,955 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,609,406 – 4,556,796 of whom have recovered, 20,947 are still in hospitals and 31,663 have died.

Separately, another 1,770 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,831 their second shot and 15,184 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,963,122.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 590.38 million on Tuesday, 562.16 million of whom have recovered, 21.78 million are active cases (43,765 in severe condition) and 6.44 million have died (up by 1,404).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 94.02 million, followed by India with 44.17 million, Brazil with 34.08 million, France with 34.04 million and Germany with 31.31 million.